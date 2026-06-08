Vedanta's Zambia copper unit faces going-concern warning in SEC filing

Vedanta Group-owned CopperTech Metals, which is preparing for a public listing in the United States, has disclosed that there is “substantial doubt” about the ability of its Zambian operating company, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), to continue as a going concern, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CopperTech Metals publicly filed its Form S-1 registration statement with the SEC on June 2 and has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CUX". The company plans to raise funds to support a multi-year expansion programme at its Zambian copper operations.

The warning was included in the risk factors section of the filing, which stated: “There is currently substantial doubt about Konkola Plc's ability to continue as a going concern.” CopperTech owns a 79.42 per cent indirect stake in Konkola Copper Mines Plc, one of Zambia's largest copper producers. The remaining 20.58 per cent stake is held by ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc, a company in which the Zambian government is a shareholder. According to the filing, KCM reported operating losses of $46.9 million in the year ended March 2026 and $302.4 million in the previous year. The company also recorded negative operating cash flows of $66.3 million and $266.6 million, respectively, during the two financial years. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $154.1 million as of March 31, 2026. The filing said these factors “raise substantial doubt about Konkola Plc's ability to continue as a going concern”.

In the notes to its financial statements, KCM said it would require additional liquidity to sustain operations over the next 12 months. “Accordingly, substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern exists,” the filing said. The company said its ability to continue operations depends on financial support from parent Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL). KCM disclosed that it had received a financial support letter dated June 1, 2026, under which Vedanta committed to provide the necessary financial backing for a minimum period of 12 months. CopperTech said Vedanta had committed a total investment package that includes $1 billion over five years for mine development and infrastructure and $250 million towards implementation of the scheme of arrangement that facilitated Vedanta's return to the asset.