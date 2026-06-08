Valuations, growth prospects to limit downside risks for SBI Card

Credit costs declined to 7.7 per cent from 8.4 per cent Q-o-Q, including the management overlay of ₹220 crore. NIM remained stable. The credit-cost trend is likely to improve further. Industry-wide credit card receivables growth remains subdued and card-growth assumptions may need to be moderated. There could also be some NIM compression. However, the expected improvement in credit costs could, by itself, drive net profit growth of well over 30 per cent in FY27.