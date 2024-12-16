Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vedanta to pay $392 million interim dividend to trim parent's debt pile

With the latest offer, the company's dividends have reached to about Rs 17,000 crore for the financial year through March 2025

Vedanta
Shares of Vedanta Ltd. ended 1.2 per cent lower before the announcement in Mumbai. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its board has approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share for FY25, amounting to Rs 3,324 crore.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the record date for payment of dividend will be December 24 and it will be paid within the stipulated timeline.

"The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd at its meeting held today i.e. December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share on face value of Rs 1 per equity share for financial year 2024-25," the company said in a filing to BSE.

In September, Vedanta had declared its third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share. With the earlier payouts of Rs 11 and Rs 4 per share, the total interim dividend paid by Vedanta during the current fiscal is Rs 43.5 per share.

Shares of Vedanta touched Rs 526.95 apiece during trading on December 16 on the back of an extended metal rally and other operational factors. The company's market cap also crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark in this financial year.

Vedanta has operations in multiple countries in sectors including oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium.

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta Anil Agarwaldividend

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

