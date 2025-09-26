Home / Companies / News / Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Hilton Goa Resort owner

Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Hilton Goa Resort owner

Ventive Hospitality will acquire a 76 per cent stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, in a Rs 320 crore deal marking its entry into the leisure hospitality market

Ventive will undertake a refurbishment of the existing resort, along with the addition of rooms, a spa, and new food and beverage concepts.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Ventive Hospitality on Friday announced that it proposes to enter into definitive agreements to acquire a 76 per cent stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, which owns the Hilton Goa Resort and a land parcel in the state.
 
“In line with our strategy of doubling our room portfolio and pursuing value-accretive capital allocation, this transaction, with an enterprise value of approximately Rs 320 crore, represents a significant milestone,” the company said in a release.
 
The move marks Ventive’s entry into India’s growing leisure hospitality market, while also deepening its partnership with Hilton. The company plans to double its portfolio to 4,000 keys in the next five years.
 
The initial cash outlay of Rs 120 crore secures an operational 104-key resort with development potential for an additional 60–65 keys on the existing site, as well as a four-acre land parcel in Goa earmarked for branded villas with an estimated gross sale value of over Rs 100 crore.
 
Proceeds from villa sales are expected to further strengthen the company’s cash flows.
 
“The Hilton Goa Resort is uniquely positioned to evolve into an upper-upscale lifestyle resort with a large room footprint of 55 sq m each. In Financial Year 2025 (FY25), the resort achieved an average daily rate (ADR) of Rs 11,873 at 76 per cent occupancy,” the release added.
 
Ventive will undertake a refurbishment of the existing resort, along with the addition of rooms, a spa, and new food and beverage concepts.
 
“The Hilton Goa Resort acquisition is a landmark for Ventive, marking our foray into the leisure market in Goa. This move reinforces our commitment to building a diversified portfolio across business and leisure segments while maintaining capital discipline,” said Atul Chordia, chairman and executive director, Ventive Hospitality.
 
The acquisition is expected to be completed before the end of the December quarter of the current financial year.

Topics :Hospitality industryacquisitionResorts in India

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

