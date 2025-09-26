McLeod Russel engaged with NARCL for debt resolution, eyeing revival: CMD

With NARCL taking over the bulk of its debt, tea producer McLeod Russel India is working on a resolution plan that could pave the way for restructuring and revival.

Responding to shareholder queries at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, McLeod Russel chairman and managing director Aditya Khaitan said the company was fortunate that NARCL had taken over the debt from most of the banks.

“Your company is engaging with them to come up with a resolution so that it can get back on track and then restructure itself. I am hopeful that should happen in the next quarter or maybe four months,” he said.

The consortium of lenders of McLeod Russel — comprising ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, and RBL Bank — had assigned the loan accounts and financial assets, together with all underlying securities, guarantees, rights, title, and interest, in favour of NARCL through a Joint Assignment Agreement on March 12, 2025. This was done under the provisions of Section 5 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act). Following the assignment of the financial assets, NARCL has become the lender and secured creditor, with all rights, title, and interest vested in it with respect to the financial assistance extended by the assignors.

In its annual report, McLeod said it was also in the process of restructuring its outstanding debt with other lenders, including JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited and IndusInd Bank. McLeod’s debt stands at around Rs 1,900 crore. At the AGM, Khaitan also spoke about challenges facing the tea industry. “About 10–15 years ago, the weather patterns were far more consistent. Unfortunately, that is not happening now… there are long periods of drought and suddenly there’s tremendous rainfall.” He noted that due to erratic weather, pest attacks on tea bushes were becoming increasingly resistant to pesticides. “In order to make compliant teas, we are not using many of the chemicals and pesticides which are actually banned. And we end up losing a lot of the crop.”