Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Hilton Goa owner Soham Leisure

Pune-based Ventive Hospitality on Friday said it plans to acquire 76 per cent stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, which owns 104-key Hilton Goa Resort and a land parcel in Goa.

This transaction, valued at around Rs 320 crore, is an important step in Ventive's plan to double its room portfolio and invest in opportunities that add value, the company said in a statement.

Further explaining the investment, the company said it proposes to enter into definitive agreements with Soham for an initial cash outlay of Rs 120 crore for the 104-key resort with development potential for an additional 60-65 rooms on the existing site and a 4-acre land parcel in Goa, earmarked for branded villas with an estimated gross sale value of over Rs 100 crore.