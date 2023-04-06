Home / Companies / News / Vibrant Energy gets over Rs 2,200 cr for its 300MWac wind-solar projects

Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO of Vibrant Energy, said that the company is hopeful of enabling more green energy solutions for corporate India

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Vibrant Energy has tied up over Rs 2,200 crore of project financing from state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to build 300 MWac wind-solar hybrid projects in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Vibrant Energy (Vibrant), which develops corporate renewable energy solutions, in a statement said that the financing will stand out as one of the largest project financing deals in the Indian Renewables Industry in 2023.

Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO of Vibrant Energy, said that the company is hopeful of enabling more green energy solutions for corporate India.

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

