Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar on Monday said it has secured a 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for the Khavda solar project in Gujarat.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, based on N-type technology, a company statement said.

The usage of G12R Modules will enhance the Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help drive down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it more cost-effective and accessible.

"We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity. Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solar's technology, performance, and commitment to excellence," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar.