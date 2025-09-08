Home / Companies / News / Vikram Solar bags 336 MW supply order from L&T for Khavda solar project

The usage of G12R Modules will enhance the Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help drive down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it more cost-effective and accessible

solar
This latest module from Vikram Solar showcases improved bifaciality (up to 80 per cent), better high-temperature performance and minimal year-on-year degradation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar on Monday said it has secured a 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for the Khavda solar project in Gujarat.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, based on N-type technology, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity. Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solar's technology, performance, and commitment to excellence," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar.

Earlier in May 2025, Vikram Solar secured a 326 MW module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park.

Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specialising in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.

Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with a cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW.

Topics :solar plantsolar power projectsSolar modulessolar power in India

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

