Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Group companies, including Ashok Leyland, will target cell and battery manufacturing for the EV ecosystem, while AstraZeneca will invest RS 716 crore to expand its existing innovation and tech centre

Ashok Leyland
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK-based Hinduja Group marked the most significant commitment during the UK leg of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s European Union visit
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
UK-based Hinduja Group on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest ₹7,500 crore in businesses specialising in cell and battery manufacturing for electric vehicles (EVs), battery energy storage systems (BESS) and EV charging stations. The investment is expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs and strengthen the EV ecosystem in the state.
 
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hinduja Group marks the most significant commitment during the UK leg of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s European Union visit under the TN Rising Europe investment drive. The investments will be done through the group's Indian flagship Ashok Leyland, as well as other companies. 

MoU signed during TN Rising Europe drive

The agreement adds to the state’s recent investment momentum. In the past week, Tamil Nadu has attracted commitments worth about ₹15,516 crore, expected to generate 17,613 jobs.
 
The announcement comes less than a week after Ashok Leyland signed a pact with China’s CALB Group to develop next-generation batteries. As part of that agreement, Ashok Leyland will invest more than ₹5,000 crore over the next seven to ten years in the development and manufacture of batteries for both automotive and non-automotive applications, as well as energy storage systems.

AstraZeneca expands Chennai innovation centre

Global pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca also announced a ₹716 crore expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, marking its third strategic investment in the state in two years.
 
AstraZeneca’s GITC plays a central role in its global operations by enabling research, AI-driven innovation and technological transformation in healthcare delivery, the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement.
 
“We’re proud to reinforce our commitment to the country’s vibrant scientific and technological community. This new investment reflects our mission to improve patient lives by embedding cutting-edge technologies into every aspect of our work. Chennai continues to evolve as a vital innovation hub, and our growth here demonstrates the state’s boundless potential,” said Siva Padmanabhan, managing director, AstraZeneca India.

State builds on Europe investment drive

The latest commitments build on earlier announcements made during the UK leg of the roadshow, which secured ₹820 crore through MoUs across sectors such as GCCs, manufacturing, textile technology and design education, generating 1,293 jobs.
 
Before the UK leg, the delegation secured ₹7,020 crore in investment commitments from Germany through 26 MoUs, expected to generate 15,320 jobs in aerospace, deep tech, railways, automotive and electronics.

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

