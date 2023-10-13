Home / Companies / News / Vivo PMLA case: ED seeks 10-day extension of custody of 4 accused

Vivo PMLA case: ED seeks 10-day extension of custody of 4 accused

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala had on October 10 sent the accused to ED's custody for three days

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought extension of the custody of four people arrested in a money laundering case against Chinese smart phone maker Vivo, including the managing director of Lava International mobile company and a Chinese national, by 10 days.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala had on October 10 sent the accused to ED's custody for three days.

The four accused- Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International company, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and Chartered Accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik- were produced in the court on Friday on expiry of their custody.

The prosecution sought extension of their custody so they could be interrogated further. It said they had to be confronted with 13 witnesses and digital data from multiple devices had to be extracted.

The defence counsel opposed the agency's plea, claiming the ED was engaging in "flagrant violation of procedures".

The court is expected to pass an order on ED's application for extension of custody shortly.

The four accused were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had raided the company and individuals linked to it in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

The ED had then alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

Also Read

Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched in India yesterday, check latest update

Vivo Y27 smartphone with 44W fast charger launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo V29, V29 Pro smartphones with curved displays launched: Price, specs

Vivo launches V29e phone with curved display in mid-range segment: Details

Kothari Industrial sets up a drone division to serve agricultural lands

Lupin receives tentative approval from US FDA for apalutamide tablets

Amazon, Exxon hydrogen hubs set to receive portions of $7 bn US Funds

IndiGo co-founder Gangwal in talks to buy 'sizable' stake in SpiceJet

Zomato launches intra-city 'Xtreme' logistics service for merchants

Topics :VivoEnforcement DirectorateMoney laundering China

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story