Centre tells SC a solution must be found in Vodafone AGR dues case

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that 'some solution has to be found' regarding the fresh plea filed by Vodafone seeking directions to set aside the additional demand of adjusted gross revenue(AGR) dues by the telecom department. The Centre told the court that talks were ongoing between the government and Vodafone to find a resolution.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the central government had become a major shareholder in Vodafone Idea.

“The Government of India has also infused 50% equity. So we are stakeholders. A solution may have to be found, subject to your Lordships' approval. If it can be kept next week, we can think of some solution,” Mehta said.

Shares of Vi gained fresh highs following the hearing of the case and ended the day at Rs 8.62, its highest since February 14. The Supreme Court had raised doubts over whether it could consider a fresh plea filed by Vodafone India relating to AGR dues, given that the Court had earlier dismissed a similar petition by the telecom operator. SG Mehta, however, said that the situation had changed since the dismissal of the previous petitions. Supporting the argument, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Vi (Vodafone), submitted that the present petition rested on new facts and was distinct from the earlier proceedings.

“What has prompted me to come today has nothing to do with the old case," he told the court. A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, are hearing Vodafone’s writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to set aside the additional demand of AGR dues by the telecom department while arguing that it belonged to the pre 2016-17 period that had been settled by the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling. The apex court had in 2020 locked Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues till 2016-17 based on calculations by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

According to the new petition, the DoT has raised a demand of Rs 9,450 crore of which Rs 5,606 crore falls under the 2016-17 period. The SC had, in 2020, ruled that there would be no recalculation of the dues, setting liabilities for Vodafone Idea at Rs 58,254 crore. This is not the first time Vodafone has approached the apex court on the matter. In May this year, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had rejected writ petitions filed by Vodafone and two other telecom companies seeking waiver of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty components of AGR dues.

On that occasion, the bench had come down heavily on Vodafone, pointing out that the AGR litigation had concluded with the dismissal of curative petitions, leaving no scope for further challenges. “The last order passed by the other bench, we don’t want to…we have seen that order. There has to be some finality to the proceedings,” CJI Justice Gavai observed. Rohatgi, while giving the Court a brief background of the dispute, also explained how licence fees are computed based on a telecom operator’s gross revenue. “The mobile company has to pay a licence fee to the government. It is calculated based on gross revenue. An issue arose. if Vodafone owns a hotel, can you add the revenue of the hotel to the revenue of telecom? The answer is obviously no. But the DoT said, we will add,” he said. After hearing the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter and scheduled it for further consideration next Friday.

Sector experts said that the Centre's admission that a solution needed to be found was indicative of a positive development for the company that was reeling under government dues despite the interest on the dues being converted into equity. "What solution that government and Vodafone Idea come up with will have to be seen but this is the first time that they have not legally opposed Vodafone Idea's petition," said a senior sector expert asking not to be named. A senior industry executive, also seeking anonymity, said that the resolution of the AGR dues would go a long way into keeping the No 3 telco in the competition since bankers and financial institutions that have been awaiting clarity on the AGR overhang would be willing to provide the financial assistance after the courts decide on the matter.