Vodafone Idea unit cuts debt issue size, aims for December completion

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure, a wholly-owned subsidiary of telecom operator Vodafone Idea, has slashed the size of its planned bond sale, two sources aware of the matter said on Thursday, citing expectations of securing cheaper funding from lenders.

The unit of India's third-largest wireless carrier will now raise around ₹3,200 crore ($359 million) through bond sales, down from ₹5,000 crore, the sources added.

The company will raise a chunk of the debt via two-year bonds at a yield of around 12 per cent, and the remaining through three-year and two-month bonds at a yield of about 14 per cent. It will aim to complete the placement before the end of December.

Both the issues will have a call option at the end of one year and are guaranteed by Vodafone Idea. The company is expected to tap private credit funds for the issues, and the money will be used for expansion purposes, one of the sources said. Both sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media. Vodafone Idea did not comment on the matter. Earlier this month, India's apex court said the government can consider Vodafone Idea's relief request for all of its adjusted gross revenue telecom (AGR) dues and the relief could include penalty and interest.