Home / Companies / News / myTVS eyes Africa, Europe as it plans 2,500 service centres by 2027

myTVS eyes Africa, Europe as it plans 2,500 service centres by 2027

myTVS aims to expand into Africa and Europe and scale its multi-brand service network from 1,200 to 2,500 centres by 2027, supported by 10 million active service subscriptions and a UAE partnership

myTVS
premium
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:36 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the TVS Mobility group, said on Wednesday that it is eyeing commercial launch in overseas markets like Africa and Europe as part of its global expansion. 
myTVS has set an ambitious target of 2,500 multi-brand service networks by 2027 from around 1,200 now. This comes as the company clocked 10 million active service subscriptions of the 52 million car service subscriptions.
 
The overseas plan comes after the company signed a deal with Transguard Group in early November to transform the automotive, aviation and supply chain sectors in the UAE.
 
“We will soon have commercial operations in Africa, and Europe. For us, Africa and West Asia are the focus markets,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, myTVS.
 
Of the total multi-brand service networks, it is already offering electric services in a considerable share of centres.
 
“We have achieved a major milestone in the after-sales market. We have 10 million active service subscriptions. This is a big achievement for a five-year-old digital automotive platform. This tells us the aftermarket industry is truly becoming a mobility in its form completely,” he said. The company is also planning to launch the Agentic AI framework soon.
 
TVS Mobility, headquartered in Chennai, is the holding company of businesses managed by the T S Rajam branch of the TVS family. It has a collective annual revenue of $3 billion in the mobility space.
 
TVS Mobility is India’s largest mobility ecosystem, providing solutions across auto distribution, global supply chain solutions (auto and non-auto), services and manufacturing (tyres, tubes and rubber products).
 
“We have services in over 200 towns and by next year we should reach 600 towns,” he added. This strategic collaboration with Transguard is designed to introduce innovative solutions, drive industry-wide efficiencies, and set new benchmarks for growth and competitiveness across these key sectors.
 
By working together to deliver integrated automotive aftermarket digital solutions for fleets and enterprises for multiple regional industries, Transguard and myTVS intend to build a new, technology-driven platform across multiple sectors.
 
Beyond the automotive aftermarket, the pact also aims to drive technology adoption across various industries, enhancing efficiency, profitability and sustainability.
 
By leveraging myTVS' experience and technology, the focus will be on introducing innovation in key operational areas in the UAE. This includes inventory management, parts and service, diagnostics, network connectivity and uptime management solutions.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Infosys' ₹18,000 cr buyback gets 8.3x bids; 826 mn shares tendered

Bharti Airtel promoter entity ICIL sells 3.43 cr shares for ₹7,189 cr

Ramprasad Sridharan appointed PUMA India MD, succeeding Balagopalan

Model Y buyers in India can recover a third of cost through savings: Tesla

Snowflake says no plans to launch R&D centre in India now

Topics :TVS Groupautomobile manufacturerAuto industry

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story