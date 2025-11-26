myTVS eyes Africa, Europe as it plans 2,500 service centres by 2027

Multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the TVS Mobility group, said on Wednesday that it is eyeing commercial launch in overseas markets like Africa and Europe as part of its global expansion.

myTVS has set an ambitious target of 2,500 multi-brand service networks by 2027 from around 1,200 now. This comes as the company clocked 10 million active service subscriptions of the 52 million car service subscriptions.

The overseas plan comes after the company signed a deal with Transguard Group in early November to transform the automotive, aviation and supply chain sectors in the UAE.

“We will soon have commercial operations in Africa, and Europe. For us, Africa and West Asia are the focus markets,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, myTVS.