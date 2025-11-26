Home / Companies / News / Eternal infuses Rs 600 cr into Blinkit as qcom expansion accelerates

Eternal infuses Rs 600 cr into Blinkit as qcom expansion accelerates

Eternal has invested another Rs 600 crore in Blinkit to support expansion and operating needs, marking its third infusion this year as competition in India's quick commerce space intensifies

Blinkit
A latest consumer survey published by Bank of America (BofA) highlights that Blinkit is the most preferred quick commerce (qcom) platform in the country, ahead of Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and Zepto. (Photo: Shuttetstock)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, has infused ₹600 crore in its quick commerce (qcom) vertical Blinkit, according to a regulatory filing made with the Registrar of Companies. 
The cash infusion comes as the platform is looking to expand operations in the competitive qcom market. 
Blinkit has set a target to set up 3,000 dark stores by March 2027. Based on the results for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), its dark store count stood at 1,816. 
Notably, the recent investment is the third for Blinkit in this calendar year. In January 2025, Eternal invested ₹500 crore in Blinkit, and later bumped up the investment with an additional amount of ₹1,500 crore a month later in February. 
Commenting on the development, an Eternal spokesperson said: “This is a regular cash infusion into Eternal’s subsidiary BCPL (Blink Commerce Private Limited) to support Blinkit’s network expansion and growth initiatives, including operating losses, working capital, and capex (capital expenditure).” 
As the qcom race intensifies, all platforms are in a spree of raising capital using varied routes. For instance, in October, Zepto raised $450 million in funding at a $7-billion valuation, just a year after it secured $350 million. Then in November, Swiggy’s board had given the nod to raise ₹10,000 crore via public or private offers, including qualified institutional placement (QIP). Most recently, Innovative Retail, the consumer-facing arm of BigBasket, secured ₹200 crore in debt funding from DBS Bank. 
A latest consumer survey, published by Bank of America (BofA), highlights that Blinkit is the most preferred quick commerce (qcom) platform in the country, ahead of Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and Zepto. “Blinkit is the preferred qcom platform with 31 per cent citing it as the primary app. This is ahead of Swiggy Instamart at 19 per cent,” the survey report noted. 
Interestingly, Flipkart was preferred by 14 per cent of users, ahead of Zepto at 12 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

myTVS eyes Africa, Europe as it plans 2,500 service centres by 2027

Safran open to M88 engine plant in India if more Rafales are ordered: CEO

Premium

Infosys' ₹18,000 cr buyback gets 8.3x bids; 826 mn shares tendered

Bharti Airtel promoter entity ICIL sells 3.43 cr shares for ₹7,189 cr

Ramprasad Sridharan appointed PUMA India MD, succeeding Balagopalan

Topics :ZomatoBlinkite-commerce market

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story