Eternal infuses Rs 600 cr into Blinkit as qcom expansion accelerates

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, has infused ₹600 crore in its quick commerce (qcom) vertical Blinkit, according to a regulatory filing made with the Registrar of Companies.

The cash infusion comes as the platform is looking to expand operations in the competitive qcom market.

Blinkit has set a target to set up 3,000 dark stores by March 2027. Based on the results for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), its dark store count stood at 1,816.

Notably, the recent investment is the third for Blinkit in this calendar year. In January 2025, Eternal invested ₹500 crore in Blinkit, and later bumped up the investment with an additional amount of ₹1,500 crore a month later in February.

Commenting on the development, an Eternal spokesperson said: “This is a regular cash infusion into Eternal’s subsidiary BCPL (Blink Commerce Private Limited) to support Blinkit’s network expansion and growth initiatives, including operating losses, working capital, and capex (capital expenditure).” As the qcom race intensifies, all platforms are in a spree of raising capital using varied routes. For instance, in October, Zepto raised $450 million in funding at a $7-billion valuation, just a year after it secured $350 million. Then in November, Swiggy’s board had given the nod to raise ₹10,000 crore via public or private offers, including qualified institutional placement (QIP). Most recently, Innovative Retail, the consumer-facing arm of BigBasket, secured ₹200 crore in debt funding from DBS Bank.