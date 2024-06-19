Home / Companies / News / Vodafone sells 18% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 15,300 cr; to pay bank dues

Vodafone sells 18% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 15,300 cr; to pay bank dues

The company will use the major portion of the proceeds to pay 1.8 billion euro outstanding bank borrowings secured against Vodafone's assets in India

Vodafone
Vodafone now holds 82.5 million shares or 3.1 per cent in Indus Towers. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British telecom player Vodafone on Wednesday said it has sold an 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers for 1.7 billion euro (about Rs 15,300 crore).

The company will use the major portion of the proceeds to pay 1.8 billion euro outstanding bank borrowings secured against Vodafone's assets in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Vodafone Group Plc...sold 484.7 million shares in Indus Towers Limited, representing 18 per cent of Indus' share capital through an accelerated book-build offering.

"The placing raised Rs 15,300 crore (1.7 billion euro) in gross proceeds which will be used to substantially repay Vodafone's existing lenders in relation to the outstanding bank borrowings of 1.8 billion euro secured against Vodafone's Indian assets," Vodafone said in a note.

Following the transaction, Vodafone now holds 82.5 million shares or 3.1 per cent in Indus Towers.

Also Read

Indus Towers hits over 6-yr high; zooms 51% in 1 month on improved outlook

Indus Towers may emit weak signals as Vodafone Idea concerns persist

Vodafone to offload 10% in Indus Towers to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore

Vodafone Idea to launch FPO next week, seeks to raise Rs 18,000-20,000 cr

Nomura upgrades Vodafone Idea to 'Neutral'; sees 13% upside; details here

Air India reduces call center cost with use of artificial intelligence

TaMo announces third price hike for CVs in 2024 amid rising commodity costs

EESL ties up with APEPDCL to promote energy efficiency, conservation

Jakson Green bags NTPC bid for project to produce 4G ethanol from flue gas

Vraj Iron and Steel's IPO to open on Jun 26, eyes to raise Rs 171 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :VodafoneIndus Towers Bharti Infratel mergerVodafone Indus Towers

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story