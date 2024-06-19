EESL ties up with APEPDCL to promote energy efficiency, conservation

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Wednesday said it has partnered with Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL) to promote the adoption of energy efficiency and enable energy conservation within the power distribution sector.

Under the 'Energy Efficient Appliance Programme', the partnership will provide a comprehensive energy efficiency solution to both residential and institutional consumers of APEPDCL. The discom portal will raise consumer awareness about the energy efficiency solutions programme through web portal, text messages, and WhatsApp.

"EESL has signed an agreement with APEPDCL to promote the adoption of energy efficiency and enable energy conservation within the power distribution sector. The agreement aims to provide access to energy-efficient solutions, extending the benefits of savings of electricity bills for consumers at a large scale," EESL said in a statement.

"This partnership is poised to deliver substantial benefits to consumers, including lower energy bills and access to advanced technologies. It marks a pivotal step towards our shared vision of enhancing energy efficiency and promoting a sustainable future for India," Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of EESL, said.