Jakson Green bags NTPC bid for project to produce 4G ethanol from flue gas

The proposed plant at Lara in Chhattisgarh will produce 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of 4G ethanol from flue gases emitted from power plants, a company statement said

NTPC
The plant has been conceptualised and designed by NETRA, the research and development arm of NTPC. (NTPC Logo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
New energy transition platform Jakson Green on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from state-owned NTPC for setting up a plant to produce 4G ethanol from flue gas.

The proposed plant at Lara in Chhattisgarh will produce 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of 4G ethanol from flue gases emitted from power plants, a company statement said.

Using the latest carbon capture technology by Veolia Carbon Clean, the plant will capture 25 TPD CO2 from flue gases, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it said.

Also, 3 tonnes per day of green hydrogen will be generated through 7.5 MW electrolyser, the statement said.

Captured carbon dioxide (CO2) and generated hydrogen (H2) are combined via advanced microbial fermentation technology from LanzaTech Inc., converting these inputs into 4G ethanol, it explained

According to the statement, Jakson Green has been awarded a critical role in India's groundbreaking project towards a greener future, establishing the world's first flue gas CO2-to-4G ethanol project for a power plant.

As the licensing, engineering, procurement, and construction (LEPC) partner, Jakson Green will spearhead this project which is expected to begin operations within two years.

The plant has been conceptualised and designed by NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance), the research and development arm of NTPC Ltd.

Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director of Jakson Green Private Limited, said in the statement, "This partnership builds upon the success of our numerous joint projects... Increasing the production of ethanol is crucial to achieving India's blending goals, strengthening energy security, and fostering a cleaner future."

Having the production capacity of over 8,500 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen and its derivatives under development across six projects, Jakson Green is uniquely positioned to spearhead India's clean energy transition and contribute to a sustainable future, it said.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

