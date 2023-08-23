Home / Companies / News / Volkswagen eyes for 95% localisation of components for Virtus, Taigun

Volkswagen eyes for 95% localisation of components for Virtus, Taigun

In the second quarter of this year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, like others in the industry, encountered supply shortages due to global component issues

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As Volkswagen India eyes a 3 percent share of the Indian passenger vehicle market in the next two years, it is increasing its localisation of components for its two key models - Virtus (Sedan) and Taigun (SUV) - to 95 percent from a current 92 percent.The company currently enjoys a 2.4 percent share of the market.

Speaking with Business Standard about their localisation plans Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, stated “Our cars are already up to 90 percent localised however we have a target of almost 95 percent in our Virtus and Taigun models which are assembled and produced in India in our Chakan (Pune) plant, so there is already a high degree of localization and there is also focus on localization.”

Abbey Thomas, Head of Marketing & PR of Volkswagen India stated “The market share would definitely increase reaching out to at least 3% in the next 1.5 to 2 years which is really huge considering our country sells around 3.7 to 3.8 million cars annually.”

In the second quarter of this year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, like others in the industry, encountered supply shortages due to global component issues. However, they anticipate smoother operations in the latter half of the year.

Production ramp is however, not a concern. Gupta further added “Flexibility is built into our manufacturing process where we have the option to escalate shifts and expand the production lines to successfully meet the peaks and troughs of demand.” The company said that in the second quarter of this year, they have faced some shortages due to global component issues, like rest of the industry, but is confident that the second half of the year would not have supply issues. 

Volkswagen also mentioned their production strategy aligns with demand and they are ready to scale up production to reach a wider audience, supported by their technological capabilities and their manufacturing facilities.

Volkswagen is actively extending its presence to smaller cities and towns across the country through its current product portfolio, encompassing all markets.Volkswagen India also rolled out its new brand campaign ‘You’re in a Volkswagen’ around the festive season to captivate a larger set of audience and boost its sales.

Also Read

Volkswagen offering up to Rs 1.40 lakh discounts on Taigun and Virtus

Volkswagen prepping its 7-seater SUV Tayron, India launch likely in 2025

As VW prepares to launch ID.4 in India, a look at world's best-selling EVs

Volkswagen to launch its first electric vehicle ID.4 in India by 2024

We hope to capture 5% of the market by 2025: Skoda's Piyush Arora

HCLTech partners with Amazon Web Services to drive GenAI's global adoption

PE firm Baring to sell stake worth Rs 7,400 cr in tech firm Coforge

QIA to invest Rs 8,278 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures for 0.99% stake

Protean, Google Cloud collaborate to drive digital public infrastructure

TATA AutoComp signs pact with Skoda group to make transportation components

Topics :Volkswagen

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story