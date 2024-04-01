Waaree Energies bags 220 MW solar module supply order from Sprng Energy

Waaree Energies on Monday said it has secured an order from Sprng Energy to supply 220 MW of solar modules.

It will supply the modules for Sprng Energy's upcoming project in Gujarat, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

"This collaboration stands as an opportunity for Waaree to take on a crucial role in advancing India's green energy sector, aligning with our dedication to national sustainability objectives," Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director of Waaree Group, said.

Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023.



