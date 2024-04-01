NTPC adds nearly 4GW capacity in FY24; total installed capacity at 76GW

State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said it has added 3,924 MW power generation capacity in 2023-24, taking the total installed capacity to around 76GW.

This (3,924 MW) includes the commissioning of the second unit in Bangladesh and maiden capacity addition by both its subsidiaries -- NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL), during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, a company statement said.

In FY24, NTPC Ltd achieved an addition of 3,924 MW new capacity to its overall portfolio, elevating its cumulative installed capacity to almost 76 GW.

NTPC is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation.

The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.

On Sunday, NTPC said it has logged an all-time high annual electricity generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 6 per cent over 2022-23.

During 2023-24, NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF, or capacity utilisation) of 77 per cent.

On September 1, 2023, the company had recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,428 million units.

The company further said that it has logged a 55 per cent growth in coal dispatch and nearly 50 per cent expansion in output of the dry fuel from its mines in 2023-24, compared to the year-ago period.

The company dispatched 34.15 MMT coal, while coal production stood at 34.38 MMT during the financial year 2023-24.

The company aims to have 130 GW installed electricity generation capacity by 2032.