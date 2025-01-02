Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Waaree Energies secures 150 MWp solar modules order for renewable project

Waaree Energies secures 150 MWp solar modules order for renewable project

These modules are recognised for their durability, exceptional energy output, and advanced technology

solar energy, solar, solar panel
The modules are scheduled to be supplied in the next financial year, 2025-26. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has secured an order to supply solar modules totalling a capacity of 150 MWp for a major renewable project in India.

The contract includes the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon bifacial modules, rated at 585/590Wp, a company statement said.

These modules are recognised for their durability, exceptional energy output, and advanced technology, it stated.

According to the statement, Waaree Energies Ltd., India's largest solar PV module manufacturer and a leader in the global energy transition, is pleased to announce the receipt of order for a major renewable power project of 150MW for the supply of solar modules from a renowned customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India.

The modules are scheduled to be supplied in the next financial year, 2025-26.

Waaree operates an NABL-accredited testing lab, ensuring the highest standards of excellence, it said.

Also Read

Waaree Energies board approves Rs 850 cr investment in energy facilities

Here's why Waaree Energies share price slipped 4% in trade on December 13

Waaree Energies up 4% after arm receives LoA for 170 MW solar plant in MP

Waaree Energies shares climb 7% on order win for supplying solar modules

Waaree Energies up 5% after Gujarat's PV Module Lab gets NABL accreditation

The execution of this project will increase India's renewable energy capacity, leading to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and supporting environmental sustainability.

Established in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of approximately 13.3 GW for solar PV modules, including 1.3 GW of Indosolar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nasscom foundation names Jyoti Sharma as CEO, replaces Nidhi Bhasin

How Vodafone Idea's 5G launch in March could shake up telecom pricing

Karur Vysya Bank's Q3 FY25 business rises 15% to Rs 1.82 trillion

Air India becomes first Indian airline to offer Wi-Fi on domestic flights

Premium

Global headwinds, tech trends highlighted in CEOs' messages to teams

Topics :Waaree EnergiesSolar modulesCompanies

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story