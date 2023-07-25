Home / Companies / News / Walmart, Flipkart join hands with Telangana govt to upskill, support MSMEs

Walmart, Flipkart join hands with Telangana govt to upskill, support MSMEs

Walmart and Flipkart on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana government to create an ecosystem to aid capacity building for MSMEs in the state.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Under the new partnership, Walmart will extend its support to help MSMEs digitise their businesses and fuel capacity building for Telangana. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
The pact was signed in the presence of Telangana government's Industries and Commerce Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and 'Swasti' programme director Joseph Julian KG, a release said.

The MoU between Swasti and the Industries and Commerce Department will facilitate the development of local Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) towards accessing a wider domestic market space, to leverage online retail and enable sustained growth and commercialisation, it said.

Under the new partnership, Walmart will extend its support to help MSMEs digitise their businesses and fuel capacity building for Telangana. This will enable them to be a part of the offline and online domestic supply chains, it said.

In partnership with Swasti, Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme (Walmart Vriddhi) offers small businesses and entrepreneurs a complete learning platform and provides free training, in-depth expert assistance and tailored tools and skills required to grow and expand their business, it said.

After inking the pact, Jayesh Ranjan said, "We are happy to collaborate with Walmart Vriddhi to provide guidance and the support required to strengthen MSMEs to achieve greater success through the programme."

The Walmart Vriddhi programme provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalised feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions.

Over 32,000 MSMEs have already completed the training.

Swasti programme director Joseph Julian, said, "Through the Vriddhi initiative, we are dedicated in helping MSMEs become more resilient for the future and supporting their participation in local and national supply chains.

Topics :WalmartFlipkartCompanies

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

