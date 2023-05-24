Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first



“We are arguably the first fashion, beauty and lifestyle platform, globally, to roll out this feature to the entire customer base at this scale,” said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer at Myntra. Online fashion retailer Myntra said on Wednesday it will use ChatGPT, the AI software that answers questions in conversational or natural language, to assist customers in searching products and trying styles.



‘MyFashion GPT’ enables Myntra shoppers to search for a specific fashion product by typing text in a manner resembling natural speech. Customers will be shown up to six ensemble options, including products across multiple categories like dresses, footwear, accessories, or makeup. If asked “what can I wear for a wedding in Jaipur?”, the feature will show results that include sarees, salwars, lipsticks, and footwear from Myntra’s collection of more than 2.1 million styles. “…this latest innovation will empower our customers to express their fashion needs to Myntra in an intuitive manner and allow them to choose looks from over 2 million styles,” he said.



Some of these queries include; 'I want to go to Goa in May, what should I wear? And I like blue’, 'what should I wear to a Leh bike trip?' MyFashionGPT users can ask for fashion advice on popular events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), travel, celebrity looks, occasions like weddings and festivals. It refines its answers as users ask more questions.



Users can access MyFashionGPT on the Myntra app via ‘M-Xplore’, the floating action button on the homepage. Additionally, customers clicking the ‘search bar’ on the app to discover products will also see an option to try the MyFashionGPT feature. The feature, developed by an in-house Myntra team, uses ChatGPT 3.5 version of the chatbot developed by Microsoft partner OpenAI. A query is sent to ChatGPT to fetch looks for the user, creating appropriate prompts. The ChatGPT response is then processed by Myntra’s search ecosystem to show curated lists of products.

Walmart-owned Myntra is launching the ChatGPT feature ahead of its flagship 'EORS-18' sale event.