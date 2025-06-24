Walmart reaffirms commitment to hike India sourcing to $10bn by 2027

Global retail giant Walmart on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to increase annual sourcing from India to $10 billion by 2027.

“I have been coming to India for a long time now, and over the years you can see how the story is unfolding—broadening and becoming much more interesting. Earlier, we were sourcing products from only some limited categories, but our sourcing business has grown a lot, and now we have this goal of getting to $10 billion a year,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, Walmart Inc.

McMillon is on a two-day trip to India and was speaking at a showcase of the company’s businesses in India, highlighting its growth story across exports, digital innovation, inclusive supply chains and community empowerment.

“It's rare to have such a big economy growing so fast and creating so much opportunity for so many, and we want to be part of that process,” McMillon added. ALSO READ: PhonePe eyes $1.5 billion IPO, draft papers likely by early August The company has been present in India for over 20 years and acquired a controlling 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in 2018. As part of this, it also gained a controlling stake in the online payment platform PhonePe. “Years ago, we got the opportunity to invest in Flipkart and PhonePe, and the way our teams have worked to grow those businesses over the years has been inspiring,” he said.

PhonePe is gearing up for an initial public offering and is reportedly set to file its draft papers in early August. “We have a long-term point of view. You can see that from the many years that we've been here, and you can expect that to continue. We see the growth in India,” he further said. Meanwhile, McMillon also interacted with sellers trained under the company’s supplier development programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Walmart Vriddhi. Through its Vriddhi initiatives, Walmart is empowering Indian MSMEs with critical business skills and market access, helping them scale sustainably and contribute to India’s economic growth.