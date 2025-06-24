Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Data errors should be minimal, need to follow Japanese standards: Niti CEO

Data errors should be minimal, need to follow Japanese standards: Niti CEO

BVR Subrahmanyam says India must drive down error rates in welfare delivery to Japanese precision levels to avoid exclusions, fund loss and policy distortion

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

The CEO was speaking at the launch of the third issue of the quarterly tech insights report by Niti Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub (Photo: https://www.niti.gov.in/)

Dhruvaksh SahaShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Niti Aayog chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday said data errors cost vulnerable citizens significantly, and India must move beyond considering above-par quality as good enough—striving instead for complete accuracy along Japanese standards.
 
Citing the example of LPG cylinder beneficiaries, he said: “For 10 crore [100 million] people who have gas cylinders in India, even if the error is five per cent, that's 50 lakh [5 million] people. So, 50 lakh accounts have a bounce-back, and there is no transfer due to some or the other errors. This is noise [in the system]. So, in India, we can't go by percentages. We'll have to go to the Japanese quality level of 0.0001 per cent error rate. That's the level you need to drive things down to, and that's where I think data quality becomes important.” 
 
 
The CEO was speaking at the launch of the third issue of the quarterly tech insights report by Niti Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub, which called for improved data accuracy to enhance the quality and outcomes of government support programmes.
 
“Across ministries and states, platforms are built as separate silos that store data in clashing formats and use incompatible identifiers, forcing even routine joins to be stitched together by hand. Many of these systems run on ageing back-ends that lack basic validation rules, audit trails or version control, so a small tweak in one module can topple an entire workflow,” the report said.

Also Read

Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant steps down as G20 Sherpa, marks end of 45-year govt career

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

NITI Aayog's Chand outlines 5 priority areas to lower carbon footprint

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery

NITI Aayog bats for working capital support for medium companies

The first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government is expected to present the medium-term roadmap for the Indian economy. While the message from the top is that of continuity, structural shifts will be required in some areas. One such key area is

India overtakes Japan to become world's 4th largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to chair meeting of Niti Aayog Governing Council on May 24

 
Under the data quality monitoring framework proposed in the report, it advocates self-assessment of current datasets and the formulation of a scorecard for data quality and maturity. 
 
“When a single erroneous digit can delay a benefit, or a duplicate record inflates welfare outlays, the true cost of poor data becomes painfully apparent—impacting budgets, distorting policy and eroding the faith citizens place in our digital systems. The move from ‘scale to precision’ is not just an aspiration; it is a national imperative,” said Saurabh Garg, secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
 
Subrahmanyam added that an overhaul of current data systems is needed if substantial gains are to be realised. “The big gains come when we recraft and restructure the old systems. And that's when we get the great leap forward,” he said.

More From This Section

Ajit Doval

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

Ajit Doval

Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account: NSA Doval at SCO meet

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Indian Railways to raise ticket prices for passenger trains from July 1

Supreme Court

Service in Op Sindoor offers no immunity; SC asks commando to surrender

IIT Delhi

AI transforming meteorological prediction through innovation: IIT Delhi

Topics : NITI Aayog CEO Japan NITI Ayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon