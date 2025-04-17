Home / Companies / News / Warburg Pincus, ADIA units to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank

Warburg Pincus, ADIA units to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank

The entities will invest the funds for a combined 15 per cent stake in the mid-sized private lender which has 971 branches

IDFC FIRST Bank
The proposed fund raise will increase the book value per share of IDFC FIRST Bank by 2.3 per cent, it said in a statement.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
The board of India's IDFC FIRST Bank has approved raising up to Rs 7,500 crore ($877 million) from affiliate firms of Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to fuel its next phase of growth, the lender said on Thursday.

The entities will invest the funds for a combined 15 per cent stake in the mid-sized private lender which has 971 branches, a loan book of Rs 2.31 trillion and a deposit base of Rs 2.27 trillion.

The proposed fund raise will increase the book value per share of IDFC FIRST Bank by 2.3 per cent, it said in a statement.

The plan is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Currant Sea Investments B.V., an affiliate company of global growth investor Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 4,876 crore for a stake of 9.8 per cent. While Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADIA, will invest about Rs 2,624 crore for a 5.10 per cent stake, the bank said.

 

Topics :IDFC FirstIDFC First BankIndian Banks

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

