IT major Wipro to remain cautious on fresher hiring in this fiscal

Wipro added just 612 people during the fourth quarter as companies remain cautious on hiring in large numbers, and uncertainties are expected to persist in the near term. For the full year, the net headcount addition was 1,032.

Voluntary attrition rose to 15 per cent from 14.2 per cent a year earlier. Net utilisation, excluding trainees, was 84.6 per cent, down from 86.9 per cent. Chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said there was still scope for improving utilisation in a low-demand environment.

The company said it added about 10,000–12,000 engineers from colleges last financial year. However, it declined to comment on how many people it will hire for the current one, as companies go slow on hiring. Project ramp-downs and cancellations will further impact hiring going ahead.

“We will see how the environment pans out and keep a close look at what is happening. We do not want a situation where we onboard people and have challenges of deployment."

When asked if Wipro would freeze hikes for this financial year, Govil said the company will take a call on it at an appropriate time.

On the issue of engineering graduates’ salaries languishing at Rs 3–4 lakh per annum, he said it was an issue of supply and demand. “It’s not a very Wipro-centric issue. It is a market-driven and industry-led issue. I can only say that any level in the organisation will always get competitive compensation. As things change, we will also change it.”