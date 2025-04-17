Warburg Pincus, AIDA units to invest Rs 7,500 crore in IDFC First Bank

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank said on Thursday that United States-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will collectively invest Rs 7,500 crore in the bank through a preferential equity issue to support its next phase of growth.

Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Currant Sea Investments BV, will invest Rs 4,876 crore, while ADIA, through its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, will invest Rs 2,624 crore, the lender said in a release.

Accordingly, IDFC First Bank’s board has approved the issuance of 1.25 billion fully paid-up compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCPS), of which 812.69 million CCPS will be allotted to Currant Sea Investments BV at Rs 60 each. Similarly, 437.18 million CCPS will be allotted to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC at Rs 60 each.

On conversion of CCPS, Currant Sea Investments BV will hold 9.48 per cent and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC will hold 5.10 per cent of the bank on a post-money basis, the bank said.

Further, the board has approved the reclassification of the authorised share capital of the bank. The existing capital structure comprising 12.96 billion equity shares and 103.8 million preference shares aggregating to Rs 14,000 crore will now be reclassified into 12.7 billion equity shares and 1.3 billion preference shares, maintaining the overall capital at Rs 14,000 crore.

“It is great to have Warburg Pincus back and to welcome a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA as our shareholder. We thank them both for believing in us and our future growth plans and for investing in us even under volatile global situations,” said V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, IDFC First Bank. He added that the bank has firmly moved into profits and is now at a pivotal stage where income growth is expected to consistently exceed operating expenditure growth, leading to improved operating leverage.

“We expect many businesses which are in the investment stage to turn profitable with scale,” he said.

The bank noted that its branch and ATM network, as well as technology and business verticals including credit cards, cash management, and wealth management, require scaling. This necessitated the capital infusion.

The bank is targeting 20 per cent loan book growth over the next few years. The fundraise is expected to increase its capital adequacy ratio to around 19 per cent from 16.4 per cent currently. “This high capital adequacy will position the bank for strong and profitable growth,” it said in its investor presentation.

“We believe the Indian banking sector presents an exciting opportunity and is poised for long-term growth. We are excited to re-invest behind the IDFC First Bank team to support them in the next phase of growth and sustainable return on equity improvement,” said Vishal Mahadevia, managing director, head of Asia private equity, and global co-head of financial services, Warburg Pincus.

“This investment is aimed at supporting the bank's continued growth, enabling it to meet the rising demand for financial products in the country,” said Hamad Shahwan AlDhaheri, executive director, private equities department, ADIA.

As of December 2024, IDFC First Bank had a loan book of Rs 2.31 trillion and a deposit base of Rs 2.27 trillion.

Shares of the bank were trading down 0.60 per cent at Rs 62.91 on the BSE at 12:35 PM.