EaseMyTrip denies ties to Mahadev betting app after ED conducts searches

Travel platform EaseMyTrip has issued a statement on the searches conducted at its premises by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Betting App. The company has denied any association with the app.

"As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons and corporates. Amongst them, one was the EaseMyTrip Gurgaon office. We categorically state that EaseMyTrip has no association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform. We have extended full cooperation to the authorities and will continue to do so to ensure complete transparency," an official statement from the Travel Platform told ANI.

"While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation," said an EaseMyTrip spokesperson to a query from ANI.

Sources investigating the case told ANI on the condition of anonymity that so far nothing incriminating had been uncovered during searches at the EaseMyTrip premises during searches conducted on Wednesday.

Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip is India's second-largest* online travel platform. Founded by brothers Nishant, Rikant, and Prashant Pitti, the company's inception stemmed from their earlier venture, Duke Travel, with a vision to streamline operations and minimise capital requirements.

EaseMyTrip features a comprehensive mosaic of travel products and services that are specially designed to offer a personalised customer experience at its best.

Meanwhile, the ED is investigating a case against "Mahadev Online Book," which, according to the agency, is an umbrella syndicate that arranges online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs, and launder money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of First Information Reports (FIRS) registered by the Chhattisgarh Police. The ED investigation revealed that "the operations of Mahadev Online Book are being run from Dubai and it operates by franchising 'panel and branches' to their known associates on a 70 per cent to 30 per cent profit ratio.