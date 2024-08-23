Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / WazirX to allow rupee withdrawals nearly a month after cyber attack

WazirX to allow rupee withdrawals nearly a month after cyber attack

Users will be able to withdraw the remaining balances between September 9 and 22

WazirX
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Embattled crypto platform WazirX on Friday said the company will allow withdrawals of up to two-thirds of an investor’s Indian Rupee (INR) balances starting August 26.

The withdrawals will occur in a phased manner.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


An investor will be able to withdraw about half of the 66 per cent limit the crypto exchange has set between August 26 and September 8.

Users will be able to withdraw the remaining balances between September 9 and 22.

“Due to ongoing disputes, and certain investigations by various law enforcement agencies, which it is assisting with (and it is not a target of such investigations), approximately 34 per cent of INR balances are currently frozen and are not immediately available for withdrawals,” the company said in a blog post.

The company said it has slashed its withdrawal fees from Rs 25 to Rs 10 as part of the arrangement.

More From This Section

Sebi slaps penalty of Rs 624 crore in Reliance Home fund diversion case

Air India fined Rs 99 lakh for operating flight with unqualified pilots

Maruti Suzuki to start new showroom line for tier 2 and tier 3 markets

GQG Partners, others buy Ambuja Cements stake worth Rs 4,251 crore

Only a few airlines left in the country, struggling: SpiceJet to Delhi HC


The company added that there were insufficient token assets available to meet the liabilities arising from the token balances after the cyberattack last month, which led to the theft of $230 million.

It said that it will be filing an application with the High Court of Singapore “to ensure that the platform has the time and breathing space it needs to pursue a restructuring.”

Last week, WazirX claimed that a forensic analysis found no compromise of its IT systems and blamed its wallet service provider, Liminal Custody, for the cyberattack.

The company said the investigation was led by cybersecurity firm Mandiant Solutions, a subsidiary of tech giant Google.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google to help build cyber protection software for Australian infra

Attack on aviation: GPS spoofers 'hack time' on commercial airlines

High-risk security alert issued for Apple devices: All you need to know

WazirX dials FIU-IND, FBI to recover funds lost to $230 million heist

Microsoft reports outage of some office applications, cloud services

Topics :CyberattacksCyber AttackIndian companiescybersecurity

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story