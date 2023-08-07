Home / Companies / News / We are infusing GenAI into all our core offerings, says Cognizant CEO

We are infusing GenAI into all our core offerings, says Cognizant CEO

Kumar highlighted an instance of a GenAI-enhanced conversational virtual assistant (VA) developed by Cognizant that transcends the functionality of conventional chatbots

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Ravi Kumar S, chief executive of Cognizant Technology Solutions

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Ravi Kumar S, chief executive of Cognizant Technology Solutions, has informed the company's employees that generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is being integrated into all core offerings of the firm. Cognizant, which employs 351,500 people with a majority based in India, is focusing on expanding its GenAI capabilities.

Kumar highlighted an instance of a GenAI-enhanced conversational virtual assistant (VA) developed by Cognizant that transcends the functionality of conventional chatbots. "This VA provides an enhanced enterprise and semantic search to drive efficient information retrieval with personalised and pattern-based recommendations through a seamless platform integration (Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow). Using this virtual assistant, our clients can boost their productivity by 25 per cent and improve their digital score through predictive resolution and contextual knowledge search," Kumar disclosed in the internal email.

"We are aware that GenAI will pervade our business and our clients’ ecosystems. Hence, we are embedding GenAI in the core of our work methodology," the note stated.

Owing to the promise of GenAI in creating a new wave of opportunities, Kumar noted that Cognizant is planning to invest approximately $1 billion over the next three years to bolster its GenAI capabilities.

"We have pledged to train 25,000 of our associates in GenAI and will be inaugurating AI studios in Bangalore, London, and San Francisco. Additionally, we have launched our new generative-AI storytelling hub on Cognizant.com, which positions us as the best partner to guide enterprises on their GenAI journey," stated Kumar.

Kumar expressed confidence that Cognizant is well positioned to capitalise on the GenAI opportunity. "Our commitment to our clients, entrepreneurial spirit, innovative engine, and continuous learning ethos will establish us as the preferred partner for clients and as the most desirable employer for the industry’s top talent," he said.

Kumar urged the employees to pledge their efforts to build knowledge in GenAI and share their thoughts on how to optimally utilise this "remarkable technology" to facilitate client success and distinguish Cognizant.

"GenAI is a logical progression of our work across cognitive AI, enterprise applications, and data and analytics services... Fuelled by our culture of innovation, embodied in our Bluebolt innovation movement that has already produced more than 3,000 GenAI ideas (and 35,000+ ideas overall), we have further augmented our capabilities with the Cognizant Neuro AI platform. It is designed to hasten the adoption of GenAI and harness its value in a flexible, secure, scalable and responsible manner," Kumar said.

Kumar noted that at present Cognizant has over 100 active early client engagements at various stages, concentrating on cognitive and generative AI, and also hundreds more projects using AI services within the context of delivery.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

