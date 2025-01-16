We have plans to launch small electric car in India, says Toshihiro Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) plans to launch a small electric car in India after gaining a full grasp of the manufacturing techniques for such vehicles and assessing customer response to its first electric car, the E-Vitara, which is set to be unveiled on Thursday at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) President Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday. SMC is the majority shareholder in MSIL.

The E-Vitara is a premium sport utility vehicle (SUV). During a press conference, Toshihiro Suzuki stated that the company is currently focused on strengthening its position in the SUV segment as part of its goal to achieve a 50 per cent market share in the Indian automobile market. At present, Maruti Suzuki holds about 41 per cent of the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market.

“Globally, the electric vehicle (EV) market is sluggish, but in India, we feel there is potential for this market to grow. Therefore, we studied the manufacturers who launched their EVs before us to learn what customers want. We are now unveiling the E-Vitara in response to what we studied. We are using an exclusive platform to develop the EV,” he stated.

He mentioned that the company has focused on providing a good range in the electric car and is also working on spreading the charging infrastructure across India. “We will now like to focus on the sales and marketing of this product,” he noted.

When asked if the company plans to launch an electric car in the hatchback or sedan segment, he replied: “First, one has to learn the proper manufacturing techniques for EVs. After fully grasping EV manufacturing, then it makes sense to move towards small cars. We do have plans to launch EVs in the small car segment too.”

He, however, did not provide any timeline for the launch of the small electric car.

“First, we are going to launch only the E-Vitara, and we would like to analyse and capture the customer’s needs and demands…So, we would like to go by a multi-pathway strategy and see in which segment and in what area the products will be required,” he mentioned.

About 99,165 electric cars were sold in India in 2024, recording 20 per cent year-on-year growth, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Tata Motors leads the electric car market with about 62 per cent share.

The E-Vitara has been built on a completely new platform. When asked if MSIL would like to launch electric versions of its existing petrol-run models, Toshihiro Suzuki replied: “I don’t think it is correct to convert all existing ICE models to EV models. We need mobility solutions that are appropriate for specific regions. To achieve this target, we need to think about the right product and the right place.”

He will unveil the company’s first electric car, the E-Vitara, and an electric scooter, the E-Access, at the Bharat Mobility Show. The E-Access is part of the fleet of Suzuki Motorcycles India, which is also a subsidiary of SMC.

“For these two products, India will be the production hub. First, the E-Vitara will be exported to Europe and Japan and then to other parts of the world. The E-Access will also be exported from India,” he noted.

The sales of sedans and hatchbacks in India have been declining over the last few years. “The small car sales are declining. However, I don’t think small cars will cease to exist. People want to shift from two-wheelers to cars, and there are one billion of them in India. They want a good affordable car in the entry-level segment,” he noted.

On SMC’s fruitful partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation, he said that the latter is a “good business partner” and “a good competitor.”

When asked if an Indian can become the CEO of MSIL, he replied that it is very much possible as “nationality is not a factor” in becoming the CEO of a company like MSIL or SMC. Currently, Hisashi Takeuchi is the managing director and CEO of MSIL.