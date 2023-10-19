Home / Companies / News / Welspun bags contract to supply 61,000 MT of LSAW pipes, bends in Mideast

Welspun bags contract to supply 61,000 MT of LSAW pipes, bends in Mideast

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company also manufactures steel billets, TMT (thermo-mechanically treated) rebars, DI (ductile iron) pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Thursday said it has bagged a contract to supply 61,000 metric tonnes (MT) of LSAW pipes and bends in the Middle East.

The company will supply the longitudinally submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes and bends from its plant, located at Anjar in Gujarat, WCL said in a statement.

"Welspun Corp wins a contract to supply 61,000 MT of bare pipes and bends to the Middle East, which will be used for offshore production and transport of gas. With the receipt of the above order, WCL has cumulatively received total orders of approximately 1,91,000 MT of line pipes, to be executed from its India and USA facilities since its last announcement dated August 4, 2023," the statement said.

In the statement, the company did not disclose the order value.

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally.

The company also manufactures steel billets, TMT (thermo-mechanically treated) rebars, DI (ductile iron) pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.

Also Read

About 8,000 stakeholders to participate in 1st stainless-steel expo: ISSDA

Welspun Corp reports Rs 168 crore net profit in April-June quarter

Will leverage Christy's association with Wimbledon: Welspun India MD

Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries' sales grow 54% in Apr-Sept

Hi-Tech Pipes's net profit grows 42% to Rs 16 crore in March 2023 quarter

HP to sell refurbished PCs to retail customers, small businesses in India

Ultratech Cement Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 68% YoY to Rs 1,280 cr

Coromandel commissions Rs 400 cr sulphuric acid unit in Visakhapatnam

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

Adani Energy Solutions commissions 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission line

Topics :Welspun IndiaWelspun CorpMiddle East

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story