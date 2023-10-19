Welspun bags contract to supply 61,000 MT of LSAW pipes, bends in Mideast

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Thursday said it has bagged a contract to supply 61,000 metric tonnes (MT) of LSAW pipes and bends in the Middle East.

The company will supply the longitudinally submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes and bends from its plant, located at Anjar in Gujarat, WCL said in a statement.

"Welspun Corp wins a contract to supply 61,000 MT of bare pipes and bends to the Middle East, which will be used for offshore production and transport of gas. With the receipt of the above order, WCL has cumulatively received total orders of approximately 1,91,000 MT of line pipes, to be executed from its India and USA facilities since its last announcement dated August 4, 2023," the statement said.

In the statement, the company did not disclose the order value.

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally.

The company also manufactures steel billets, TMT (thermo-mechanically treated) rebars, DI (ductile iron) pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.