Welspun India board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of shares

In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said, pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(b) and 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that in addition to financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider the buyback of equity shares of the company and recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday i.e April 27, 2023.

