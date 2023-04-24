Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors ties up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to sell vehicles

Tata Motors ties up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to sell vehicles

The collaboration will allow the automaker to offer its vehicles at special rates to more than 34 lakh police personnel across the country, Tata Motors said

New Delhi
Tata Motors ties up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to sell vehicles

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Monday said it has tied up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB).

The collaboration will allow the automaker to offer its vehicles at special rates to more than 34 lakh police personnel across the country, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Currently, KPKB has 119 Master Canteens which act as distribution centres and 1,778 subsidiary canteens which sell products to the troops and families, serving more than 34 lakh personnel from central and state police departments.

The entity caters to serving and retired personnel of various organisation like Railway Protection Force (RPF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

It also serves Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles (AR) and all state police organisation personnel.

Topics :Tata MotorsPolice

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Also Read

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Centre reviews supply of atta at Rs 29.50 through Open Market Sale Scheme

Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XM at Rs 16.49 lakh; to hit market by April 2023

No shortage of teachers, principals in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Education Min

Airtel teams up with Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT powered smart meters

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

Nykaa appoints new CFO, CTO and other new leaders to drive growth

IPCA Labs to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

MapMyIndia reports PAT up 23% to Rs 108 cr, reaches over 850 customers

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story