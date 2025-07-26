Home / Companies / News / Whirlpool India Q1FY26: Net profit steady at ₹146 cr despite revenue dip

Whirlpool India Q1FY26: Net profit steady at ₹146 cr despite revenue dip

Company had posted a net profit of ₹145.25 cr during the Apr-Jun quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation

whirlpool
Whirlpool of India's total expenses were ₹2,289.95 crore in the June quarter, down 2.65 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Saturday reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹146.08 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹145.25 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Its revenue from operations slipped 2.58 per cent to ₹2,432.32 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹2,496.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"Despite a very significant decline in industry of air conditioners and refrigerators in Q1 2025-26 versus a year ago due to a poor summer and onset of early monsoon that affected all players, Whirlpool was able to actually grow profits by keeping its volume decline minimal via continuing to gain market shares in the refrigerator and washer category in April-May," the company said in its earning statement.

Whirlpool of India's total expenses were ₹2,289.95 crore in the June quarter, down 2.65 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other income, declined 2.42 per cent to ₹2,486.39 crore in the June quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated adj net profit up 1% at ₹4,472 crore in Q1

Sona Comstar shareholders appoint Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya as director

Labour ministry asks TCS to meet CLC next week to discuss onboarding delay

RBI grants 1-month extension to IndusInd Bank's committee of executives

Premium

Tata Sons invested ₹1 trn in group firms in 5 years: N Chandrasekaran

Topics :Whirlpool IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story