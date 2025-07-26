Whirlpool India Q1FY26: Net profit steady at ₹146 cr despite revenue dip

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Saturday reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹146.08 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹145.25 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Its revenue from operations slipped 2.58 per cent to ₹2,432.32 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹2,496.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"Despite a very significant decline in industry of air conditioners and refrigerators in Q1 2025-26 versus a year ago due to a poor summer and onset of early monsoon that affected all players, Whirlpool was able to actually grow profits by keeping its volume decline minimal via continuing to gain market shares in the refrigerator and washer category in April-May," the company said in its earning statement.