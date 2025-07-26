Labour ministry asks TCS to meet CLC next week to discuss onboarding delay

The labour and employment ministry has asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to attend a meeting with the chief labour commissioner (CLC) in New Delhi next week to discuss the delay in onboarding of more than 600 experienced professionals in the company.

According to the letter sent by the ministry addressing the chairman and managing director of TCS, the meeting will be held on August 1.

ALSO READ: TCS delays onboarding of over 600 experienced execs: NITES to govt The move comes days after Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) sent a letter to the ministry saying that TCS delayed onboarding, even though commitments were made by the company through offer letters and formal communication.

"You are, therefore, requested to please attend the discussion either personally or through an authorised representative not below the rank of head of the department, who should be well conversed with the matter and take decision. Written submission, if any in this regard, may be submitted in advance to this office," according to the letter, signed by regional labour commissioner OP Singh, and seen by Business Standard. An email sent to TCS regarding the matter did not elicit a response till the time of publishing the story. ALSO READ: IT employees' union says TCS bench policy 'coercive' and 'punishing' NITES had requested the ministry to intervene and ensure that TCS provides an official and time-bound commitment regarding the onboarding of the affected lateral hires, offer compensation for the duration during which onboarding has been delayed, and explore alternate suitable positions for these professionals within the organisation.