Sona Comstar shareholders appoint Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya as director

Shareholders of auto components firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd have approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director with requisite majority.

The shareholders approved the appointment of Priya, wife of former chairman Sunjay Kapur, in the annual general meeting on July 25, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

Priya has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director with effect from June 23, 2025, it said.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo.