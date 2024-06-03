Home / Companies / News / Wipro appoints Bruno Schenk as country head, MD for Switzerland

Schenk is taking over from Ren Mulder, who has decided to explore new opportunities beyond Wipro, the company said

wipro
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
IT major Wipro on Monday said it has appointed Bruno Schenk as the Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland, with immediate effect.

He will report to Wipro's Europe CEO Pierre Bruno.

Schenk was previously the CEO of Eviden Switzerland, an Atos business.

"I extend a warm welcome to Schenk, and I look forward to the insights, energy and rigour he will bring to our clients and teams in Switzerland and as part of our Europe Leadership Team," said Pierre Bruno.

"Ren and Schenk will work together closely over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. I'd like to thank Ren for his leadership over the last four years, delivering outstanding value and innovation and for building a strong, client-focused team in the region," he said.

In May, Wipro appointed Sarat Chand as regional head and managing director of its northern Europe region.

Topics :WiproIT sectorSwitzerlandIndian IT Sector

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

