Wipro appoints Bruno Schenk as country head, MD for Switzerland

IT major Wipro on Monday said it has appointed Bruno Schenk as the Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland, with immediate effect.

He will report to Wipro's Europe CEO Pierre Bruno.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Schenk is taking over from Ren Mulder, who has decided to explore new opportunities beyond Wipro, the company said.

Schenk was previously the CEO of Eviden Switzerland, an Atos business.

"I extend a warm welcome to Schenk, and I look forward to the insights, energy and rigour he will bring to our clients and teams in Switzerland and as part of our Europe Leadership Team," said Pierre Bruno.

"Ren and Schenk will work together closely over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. I'd like to thank Ren for his leadership over the last four years, delivering outstanding value and innovation and for building a strong, client-focused team in the region," he said.

In May, Wipro appointed Sarat Chand as regional head and managing director of its northern Europe region.