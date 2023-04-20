Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins



This acquisition comes on the back of its recent acquisition of Nirapara, as it looks at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment. Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins, Kerala based traditional vegetarian, spice mix and ready-to-cook brand for an undisclosed amount, it said in a release.



Established in 1987, Brahmins has a range of ethnic breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, straight powders (spices), wheat products such as - pickles, dessert mixes, and others. To expand and further consolidate its spices, breakfast and ready-to-cook category.