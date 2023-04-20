Home / Companies / News / SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

The latest offering Grow with SAP comes after the company took feedback from customers on what they were looking for when it comes to tech adoption

SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
At a time when globally tech budgets are getting slashed, global software giant SAP said that its India business can yet again register triple digit growth for CY23. To give the India growth story a boost, SAP today announced the launch of the Grow with SAP offering, which is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.
"Last two years we have been seeing triple digit growth quarter on quarter and we do not see that coming down or dampening. We now see more mid-market and small sized companies adopting a lot of solutions as we also make it easier for them to use," said Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD, SAP India Subcontinent.
To be able to keep the momentum of growth in the country, SAP today announced the launch of Grow with SAP initiative. The offering is targeted at the midsize customers in India to adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

