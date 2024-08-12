Wipro on Monday announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale its adoption of Google Cloud AI.

Wipro will train its workforce with generative AI-powered tools using Vertex AI and Gemini models for developer productivity and better cloud migration.

“Using Vertex AI and Gemini models, Wipro, in its project execution for clients, is equipping its workforce with generative AI-powered tools to enhance developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver innovative GenAI solutions,” the company said in a statement.

The programme will include building new industry solutions utilising Gemini models, developing joint go-to-market programmes, integrating Gemini Code Assist into its own internal tooling to accelerate application development for customers, and utilising Gemini for rapid prototyping of its own internal applications.