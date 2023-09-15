Wipro inaugurates 75,000-sq-ft office in Jefferson City, Missouri

The office includes a healthcare solutions innovation lab for digital-first solutions for Medicaid and Medicare programmes.
The opening of this new workspace will boost the local economy as well as attract new talent to the region." Governor of Missouri Mike Parson said, "The establishment of Wipro's new facility in Jefferson City reflects the State of Missouri's growing reputation as a destination for talent.
Our students are the workforce of tomorrow and critical to Missouri's future, and it's great to see companies like Wipro partner with Missouri's JAG program to help our young people capitalize on the amazing opportunities in the latest technology areas right here in our state." Wipro Limited's Chief Executive Officer for Americas 1 Srini Pallia said, "We're delighted to open this brand-new facility in Jefferson City and celebrate our partnership with JAG.This working space highlights our commitment to all our clients in the area as well as our efforts in creating local jobs."