Wipro Infra to acquire majority stake in French aerospace major Lauak Group

Engineering and manufacturing solutions provider Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Wednesday said it will acquire a majority stake in French aircraft parts manufacturer Lauak Group.

Lauak Group is a 50-year-old family-owned company supplying aircraft parts to major global aerospace companies.

The company, however, did not divulge the quantum of stake and size of the deal.

"Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a leading global engineering and manufacturing solutions provider and the Charritton Family, founders and current shareholders of Lauak Group, announced today at the Paris Air Show that they have entered into exclusive negotiations for a majority stake acquisition in the company.