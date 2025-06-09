Home / Companies / News / Wipro promoter entities swap 1.93% stake valued at over ₹5,000 crore

Wipro promoter entities swap 1.93% stake valued at over ₹5,000 crore



Wipro
Prazim, Zash and Hasham Traders are part of Wipro's promoter group. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
About 20.23 crore shares of Wipro, amounting to a 1.93 per cent stake, were exchanged among promoter group entities through open market transactions on Monday, according to exchange data.

Wipro shares rose by 1.09 per cent to close at Rs 251.30 on BSE. The stock closed 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 251.72 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, promoter entity Azim Premji Trust offloaded 20.23 crore equity shares or 1.93 per cent stake in Wipro. The transaction, valued at around Rs 5,057 crore, was executed at an average price of Rs 250 per share.

Meanwhile, Premji Invest through its arm Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd, Hasham Traders and Prazim Traders bought these shares at the same price.

Prazim, Zash and Hasham Traders are part of Wipro's promoter group.

In November last year, Premji Invest through Prazim Trading and Investment Company purchased 8.49 crore shares or 1.6 per cent stake in Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore, while Prazim and Zash Traders offloaded an equal number of shares in the IT company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :WiproStake saleAzim Premji

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

