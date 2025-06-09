Wipro promoter entities swap 1.93% stake valued at over ₹5,000 crore

About 20.23 crore shares of Wipro, amounting to a 1.93 per cent stake, were exchanged among promoter group entities through open market transactions on Monday, according to exchange data.

Wipro shares rose by 1.09 per cent to close at Rs 251.30 on BSE. The stock closed 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 251.72 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, promoter entity Azim Premji Trust offloaded 20.23 crore equity shares or 1.93 per cent stake in Wipro. The transaction, valued at around Rs 5,057 crore, was executed at an average price of Rs 250 per share.