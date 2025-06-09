TP Solar crosses 4 GW of solar module production at its Tamil Nadu unit

TP Solar Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) and the manufacturing arm of The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), on Monday announced that it has crossed 4 gigawatts (GW) of solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant.

The plant has cumulatively produced 4,049 megawatts (MW) of solar modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells up to May 2025. With a strategic focus on scaling up production, the company is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in FY26, further solidifying its commitment to supporting India’s clean energy transition.

ALSO READ: Solar Federation seeks extension of inter-state transmission fee waiver Strategically built to comply with Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) norms, the facility is equipped to manufacture next-generation Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) and advanced TopCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) modules using cutting-edge automated and AI-driven technologies. The ramp-up aligns with Tata Power’s goal to strengthen India’s solar supply chain resilience by reducing dependency on imports and enabling faster deployment of clean energy projects nationwide. The facility is already supplying panels to meet Tata Power’s order book requirements — including utility-scale solar farms, hybrid energy parks, and distributed rooftop systems — as well as serving marquee third-party installations across the country.

With its rated capacity of 4.3 GW expected to be fully realised in FY26, the plant will continue to support the nation’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Beyond its technological prowess, the Tamil Nadu facility also stands out for its inclusive and sustainability-first approach. Over 80 per cent of the plant’s shop-floor workforce comprises women, reflecting Tata Power’s strong focus on gender diversity and equitable job creation in advanced manufacturing. The plant itself has been built using green building principles, energy-efficient processes, and resource-conscious design, minimising its environmental footprint. As one of India’s largest vertically integrated solar players, TP Solar is driving innovation and scale across the clean energy value chain — from manufacturing and engineering to deployment and digital energy services.