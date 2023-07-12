IT services firm Wipro has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-first ecosystem that will put the technology in every platform, tool, and solution it uses and offers to clients.

Along with the launch of Wipro ai360, the company committed to invest $1 billion to advance AI capabilities in the next three years. Wipro ai360, fuelled by this new investment, will help in a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI, said the company.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro. “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future.”

Wipro ai360 will bring together 30,000 experts in data analytics and AI with the company’s technology and advisory ecosystem. The company’s expertise in cloud and partnerships, data, analytics; design and consulting, cybersecurity, and engineering will be leveraged to develop new solutions.

The company’s innovation hub Lab45 will be a core part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem, providing clients with the talent, training, scale, as well as the research and co-innovation capabilities needed to accelerate AI adoption. The $1-billion investment will help further advance Wipro’s AI, data and analytics capabilities, R&D and platforms, and build new consulting capabilities to help clients adapt to change and unlock new value through AI.

The company will accelerate investments in technology start-ups through Wipro Ventures. Additionally, the company will launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator program, which will provide select GenAI-focused start-ups with the training needed to become enterprise-ready.

In achieving these goals, the company will train all 250,000 employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the course of the next 12 months and will continue to provide more customised, ongoing training for employees in AI-specialised roles. Wipro will develop a curriculum that maps out the complete AI journey for different roles.