Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes, cites weak demand environment

Wipro delays salary hike decision amid global uncertainty and subdued demand; attrition rises to 15.1% and hiring remains cautious despite higher variable payouts

Wipro
Voluntary attrition inched up sequentially to 15.1 per cent, rising 100 basis points from 14.1 per cent a year earlier. Utilisation, excluding trainees, stood at 85 per cent (Photo: Reuters)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Wipro is yet to take a decision on employee salary hikes, and any revision will depend on the demand environment, Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said. Last year, salary hikes were implemented from 1 September.
 
Indian IT services companies have been cautious with salary revisions and payment of variable components due to uncertain business conditions, accentuated by the tariff war and geopolitical upheavals. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has yet to provide salary increments to its more than 600,000 employees and is uncertain about doing so this fiscal—a rare move for the company.
 
Wipro, however, has paid out a higher percentage of variable compensation in the last two quarters, with payouts exceeding 90 per cent. 
 
The company’s total headcount dropped by 114 to 233,232 as of 30 June, as softness in hiring continued due to a weak macroeconomic environment, project uncertainties and slower ramp-up of engagements.
 
Voluntary attrition inched up sequentially to 15.1 per cent, rising 100 basis points from 14.1 per cent a year earlier. Utilisation, excluding trainees, stood at 85 per cent.
 
Govil added that attrition is expected to come down and still remains within a comfortable range. “There are certain pockets of high attrition which include high and niche skills, GCCs and start-ups. We are doing everything we can to contain it.”
 
The company said it added about 10,000–12,000 engineers from colleges last fiscal. However, it declined to comment on hiring targets for the current fiscal, as most companies remain cautious. “It will be based on demand and the macro environment,” Govil said.
 

Topics :Wiprosalaryemployee

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

