Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes, cites weak demand environment

Wipro is yet to take a decision on employee salary hikes, and any revision will depend on the demand environment, Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said. Last year, salary hikes were implemented from 1 September.

Indian IT services companies have been cautious with salary revisions and payment of variable components due to uncertain business conditions, accentuated by the tariff war and geopolitical upheavals. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has yet to provide salary increments to its more than 600,000 employees and is uncertain about doing so this fiscal—a rare move for the company.

ALSO READ: Wipro projects a slightly better second quarter on strong deal pipeline Wipro, however, has paid out a higher percentage of variable compensation in the last two quarters, with payouts exceeding 90 per cent.

The company’s total headcount dropped by 114 to 233,232 as of 30 June, as softness in hiring continued due to a weak macroeconomic environment, project uncertainties and slower ramp-up of engagements. Voluntary attrition inched up sequentially to 15.1 per cent, rising 100 basis points from 14.1 per cent a year earlier. Utilisation, excluding trainees, stood at 85 per cent. Govil added that attrition is expected to come down and still remains within a comfortable range. “There are certain pockets of high attrition which include high and niche skills, GCCs and start-ups. We are doing everything we can to contain it.”