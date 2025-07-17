Home / Companies / News / ONGC plans new 200,000-240,000 BPD refinery in Gujarat's Jamnagar

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, wants to position itself as a global refining hub and is expanding capacity.

ONGC
The company is doing a pre-feasibility study for the project, the source told reporters. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is exploring building a 200,000-240,000 barrels per day refinery at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat, a company source said on Thursday.

The company is doing a pre-feasibility study for the project, the source told reporters.

The source declined to be identified as the matter is not yet public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ONGC oil assetsongc oil indaONGC Oil IndiaONGCGujarat

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

