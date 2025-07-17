ONGC plans new 200,000-240,000 BPD refinery in Gujarat's Jamnagar

India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is exploring building a 200,000-240,000 barrels per day refinery at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat, a company source said on Thursday.

The company is doing a pre-feasibility study for the project, the source told reporters.

The source declined to be identified as the matter is not yet public.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, wants to position itself as a global refining hub and is expanding capacity.