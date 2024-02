Working with 5.5 million people under CSR initiative, says HCL Foundation

HCL Foundation, the CSR wing of HCL Tech, said on Monday that it is working with 5.5 million people across 20 states through its CSR initiatives.

Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech, and Director, of HCL Foundation, said, "We have contributed significantly during emergencies such as the Michaung cyclone, and the cold wave in Delhi."



"The overall reach of HCL Foundation has significantly increased, with the foundation currently working with 5.5 million people across 20-plus states. We have invested heavily, focussing on ultra-poor poverty alleviation, through our flagship programme Uday," Pundhir said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"HCL Foundation will continue to invest in its flagship programmes like Uday, Samuday, HCL Tech Grant, Harit, Sports for Change, my e-Haat, and HCL Academy," Pundhir said on the foundation's plans for 2024.